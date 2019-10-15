

Sunday punch PRONUNCIATION: (SUHN-day punch)

MEANING: noun: A powerful, devastating blow.

ETYMOLOGY: In boxing, a Sunday punch is another name for a knockout punch, one that leaves an opponent unable to continue fighting. It’s not clear what the significance of Sunday is in Sunday punch. It could be because most boxing matches took place on a weekend and/or a Sunday punch supposedly knocked an opponent out till the following week. Earliest documented use: 1915.

USAGE:

Howard Owen; Rock of Ages; Permanent Press; 2006.



"I don't know if this was nature's own little shock therapy or just the peace that passeth understanding like it's standing still, the kind you get from knowing that you have taken life's best Sunday punch and you're still standing, figuratively."
Howard Owen; Rock of Ages; Permanent Press; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I cannot believe in a God who wants to be praised all the time. -Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)





