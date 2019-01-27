A.Word.A.Day

Sunday driver

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: One who drives slowly, poorly, or overcautiously.

ETYMOLOGY:

What’s Sunday got to do with driving slowly, poorly, or overcautiously? The allusion here is to someone who is out for a leisurely Sunday drive taking the scenic route. Or one who drives poorly because they drive infrequently. Or they drive overcautiously in the manner of someone who comes out to drive only on Sunday when there’s little traffic. Earliest documented use: 1877.

USAGE:

“The film, which is based on a true story, chugs along like a Sunday driver taking the scenic route.”

Wendy Ide; The Mule review -- Crime in the Slow Lane; The Guardian (London, UK); Jan 27, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: