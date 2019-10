A.Word.A.Day

noun: A female assistant, especially in an office, who does a wide variety of duties.

“What a glum little thing she is, pasty, with dark hair scraped back in a most unbecoming fashion. She seemed larger when I’d interviewed her -- more presence, more spark. ‘I’m looking for a girl Friday,’ I’d said, and she’d replied, ‘Well, I’m a Friday kind of girl.’”Sandra Ireland;; Gallery Books; 2019.See more usage examples of girl Friday in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary