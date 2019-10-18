|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 18, 2019
This week's theme
Words coined after days of the week
This week’s words
Friday face
Sunday punch
blue Monday
Sunday driver
girl Friday
Cary Grant & Rosalind Russell in
His Girl Friday (1940)
Image: Amazon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
girl Friday
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A female assistant, especially in an office, who does a wide variety of duties.
ETYMOLOGY:
Patterned after man Friday in Daniel Defoe’s novel Robinson Crusoe (1719). Earliest documented use: 1928.
USAGE:
“What a glum little thing she is, pasty, with dark hair scraped back in a most unbecoming fashion. She seemed larger when I’d interviewed her -- more presence, more spark. ‘I’m looking for a girl Friday,’ I’d said, and she’d replied, ‘Well, I’m a Friday kind of girl.’”
Sandra Ireland; Bone Deep; Gallery Books; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You know full well as I do the value of sisters' affections: There is nothing like it in this world. -Charlotte Bronte, novelist and poet (1816-1855)
