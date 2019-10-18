  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 18, 2019
This week’s theme
Words coined after days of the week

This week’s words
Friday face
Sunday punch
blue Monday
Sunday driver
girl Friday

girl Friday
Cary Grant & Rosalind Russell in
His Girl Friday (1940)
Image: Amazon
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

girl Friday

PRONUNCIATION:
(guhrl FRY-day)

MEANING:
noun: A female assistant, especially in an office, who does a wide variety of duties.

ETYMOLOGY:
Patterned after man Friday in Daniel Defoe’s novel Robinson Crusoe (1719). Earliest documented use: 1928.

USAGE:
“What a glum little thing she is, pasty, with dark hair scraped back in a most unbecoming fashion. She seemed larger when I’d interviewed her -- more presence, more spark. ‘I’m looking for a girl Friday,’ I’d said, and she’d replied, ‘Well, I’m a Friday kind of girl.’”
Sandra Ireland; Bone Deep; Gallery Books; 2019.

See more usage examples of girl Friday in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You know full well as I do the value of sisters' affections: There is nothing like it in this world. -Charlotte Bronte, novelist and poet (1816-1855)

