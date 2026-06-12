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Jun 12, 2026This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
tresayle
pauciloquy
recumbentibus
anadem
chorizont
The Apotheosis of Homer, 1827
Sitting at his feet are the personifications of Iliad (in red) and Odyssey (in green)
Art: Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
chorizont
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who disputes the authorship of a work.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek khorizo (to separate). Earliest documented use: 1868.
NOTES:
Originally, the Chorizontes were ancient scholars who held that the Iliad and the Odyssey had different authors. Over time, the word widened to mean anyone who challenges authorship.
USAGE:
“The first impression made on reading Mr. Lang’s book is that he is not a chorizont; but he speaks ambiguously throughout.”
W.T. Lynn; Mr. Lang and Homer; Notes and Queries; Jul 11, 1903.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. -Anne Frank, Holocaust diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)
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