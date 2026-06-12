

Jun 12, 2026 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

tresayle

pauciloquy

recumbentibus

anadem

chorizont



The Apotheosis of Homer, 1827

Sitting at his feet are the personifications of Iliad (in red) and Odyssey (in green) Art: Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Twisted Forms 🌍 Langitude

Trace limousine home There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



chorizont PRONUNCIATION: (KOR-i-zont)

MEANING: noun: One who disputes the authorship of a work.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek khorizo (to separate). Earliest documented use: 1868.

NOTES: Originally, the Chorizontes were ancient scholars who held that the Iliad and the Odyssey had different authors. Over time, the word widened to mean anyone who challenges authorship.

USAGE: “The first impression made on reading Mr. Lang’s book is that he is not a chorizont; but he speaks ambiguously throughout.”

W.T. Lynn; Mr. Lang and Homer; Notes and Queries; Jul 11, 1903.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. -Anne Frank, Holocaust diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)





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