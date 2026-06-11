

Jun 11, 2026 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

tresayle

pauciloquy

recumbentibus

anadem



An anadem from the hellenistic era Image: Jebulon / Wikimedia

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anadem PRONUNCIATION: (AN-uh-dem)

MEANING: noun: A wreath or garland for the head.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin anadema (wreath, headband), from Greek anadema, from anadein (to wreathe, bind up), from ana- (back, up) + dein (to bind). Earliest documented use: 1598.

NOTES: A related word is diadem, a crown or royal headband. It comes from dia- (across) + dein (to bind).

USAGE: “Her anadem was made of rose thorns and belladonna.”

John C. Wright; Titans of Chaos; Tor; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I never saw an ugly thing in my life: for let the form of an object be what it may, -- light, shade, and perspective will always make it beautiful. -John Constable, painter (11 Jun 1776-1837)





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