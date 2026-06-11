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Jun 11, 2026This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
pauciloquy
recumbentibus
anadem
An anadem from the hellenistic era
Image: Jebulon / Wikimedia
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
anadem
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A wreath or garland for the head.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin anadema (wreath, headband), from Greek anadema, from anadein (to wreathe, bind up), from ana- (back, up) + dein (to bind). Earliest documented use: 1598.
NOTES:
A related word is diadem, a crown or royal headband. It comes from dia- (across) + dein (to bind).
USAGE:
“Her anadem was made of rose thorns and belladonna.”
John C. Wright; Titans of Chaos; Tor; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I never saw an ugly thing in my life: for let the form of an object be what it may, -- light, shade, and perspective will always make it beautiful. -John Constable, painter (11 Jun 1776-1837)
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