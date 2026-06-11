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Jun 11, 2026
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
tresayle
pauciloquy
recumbentibus
anadem
anadem
An anadem from the hellenistic era
Image: Jebulon / Wikimedia

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anadem

PRONUNCIATION:
(AN-uh-dem)

MEANING:
noun: A wreath or garland for the head.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin anadema (wreath, headband), from Greek anadema, from anadein (to wreathe, bind up), from ana- (back, up) + dein (to bind). Earliest documented use: 1598.

NOTES:
A related word is diadem, a crown or royal headband. It comes from dia- (across) + dein (to bind).

USAGE:
“Her anadem was made of rose thorns and belladonna.”
John C. Wright; Titans of Chaos; Tor; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I never saw an ugly thing in my life: for let the form of an object be what it may, -- light, shade, and perspective will always make it beautiful. -John Constable, painter (11 Jun 1776-1837)

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