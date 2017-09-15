Sep 15, 2017 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



whataboutery

mythomania

tenesmus

xenophobia

kayfabe



kayfabe

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Portrayal of staged events as real, especially in professional wrestling. (See also, “reality shows”)

ETYMOLOGY:

Of uncertain origin, perhaps Pig Latin or an alteration for “fake” or “be fake”. Earliest documented use: 1988.

USAGE:

“With time and practice, you will learn how to maintain kayfabe in moments like these.”

Angelina Mirabella; The Sweetheart; Simon & Schuster; 2016.

