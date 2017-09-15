|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Sep 15, 2017This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
whataboutery
mythomania
tenesmus
xenophobia
kayfabe
Donald Trump at Wrestlemania XXIII (4 min., but you don’t need to watch it)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
kayfabe
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Portrayal of staged events as real, especially in professional wrestling. (See also, “reality shows”)
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps Pig Latin or an alteration for “fake” or “be fake”. Earliest documented use: 1988.
USAGE:
“With time and practice, you will learn how to maintain kayfabe in moments like these.”
Angelina Mirabella; The Sweetheart; Simon & Schuster; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We would often be ashamed of our finest actions if the world understood all the motives which produced them. -Francois, Duc de La Rochefoucauld, writer (15 Sep 1613-1680)
|
