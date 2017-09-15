  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 15, 2017
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
whataboutery
mythomania
tenesmus
xenophobia
kayfabe

Donald Trump at Wrestlemania XXIII
Donald Trump at Wrestlemania XXIII (4 min., but you don’t need to watch it)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

kayfabe

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAY-fayb)

MEANING:
noun: Portrayal of staged events as real, especially in professional wrestling. (See also, “reality shows”)

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps Pig Latin or an alteration for “fake” or “be fake”. Earliest documented use: 1988.

USAGE:
“With time and practice, you will learn how to maintain kayfabe in moments like these.”
Angelina Mirabella; The Sweetheart; Simon & Schuster; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We would often be ashamed of our finest actions if the world understood all the motives which produced them. -Francois, Duc de La Rochefoucauld, writer (15 Sep 1613-1680)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith