

Sep 13, 2017 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

whataboutery

mythomania

tenesmus





Read it today There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tenesmus PRONUNCIATION: (tuh-NEZ-muhs, -nes-)

MEANING: noun: A distressing but ineffectual urge to defecate or urinate.

ETYMOLOGY: detente, countenance, distend, From Latin tenesmus, from Greek teinesmos, from teinein (to stretch or strain). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ten- (to stretch), which also gave us tense, tenet, tendon, tent, tenor, tender, pretend, extend, tenure, tetanus, hypotenuse, pertinacious extenuate , and tenable . Earliest documented use: 1527.

USAGE:

Patrick O’Brian; The Mauritius Command; Collins; 1977.



See more usage examples of “However, his malady increased upon him, and in spite of my colleague’s efforts and of my own he is now on shore with an obstinate tenesmus that will keep him there.”Patrick O’Brian;; Collins; 1977.See more usage examples of tenesmus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Spurned pity can turn into cruelty just as spurned love turns into hate. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



