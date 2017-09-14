

xenophobia PRONUNCIATION: (ZEN-uh-FO-bee-uh, ZEE-nuh-)

MEANING: noun: A fear or hatred of people from other countries or cultures.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek xeno- (foreign) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1909.

Sher Dawn; ’Twas Brillig: A Dark Faerie Tale for the Grown Ups; Xlibris; 2017.



"We 'mutts' are the way of the future. That will fix xenophobia in the end -- make it too complicated to maintain."
Sher Dawn; 'Twas Brillig: A Dark Faerie Tale for the Grown Ups; Xlibris; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Many a secret that cannot be pried out by curiosity can be drawn out by indifference. -Sydney J. Harris, journalist (14 Sep 1917-1986)





