Sep 14, 2017This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
mythomania
tenesmus
xenophobia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
xenophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fear or hatred of people from other countries or cultures.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek xeno- (foreign) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1909.
USAGE:
“We ‘mutts’ are the way of the future. That will fix xenophobia in the end -- make it too complicated to maintain.”
Sher Dawn; ’Twas Brillig: A Dark Faerie Tale for the Grown Ups; Xlibris; 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Many a secret that cannot be pried out by curiosity can be drawn out by indifference. -Sydney J. Harris, journalist (14 Sep 1917-1986)
