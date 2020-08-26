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Mar 20, 2026This week’s theme
Words used figuratively
This week’s words
scaturient
relucent
miasmic
labyrinthine
superincumbent
Farnese Atlas
Photo: Kanesue
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
superincumbent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Lying or resting on something else.
2. Weighty; oppressive.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin, present participle of superincumbere (to lie on top of), from super- (above) + incumbere (to lie or lean upon), from in- (in) + cumbere (to lie down). Earliest documented use: 1659.
USAGE:
“The superincumbent weight of the coping renders the wall very insecure.”
Argen Duncan; Bullis: Multiple Cultures Helped Develop Adobe Building Methods; Albuquerque Journal (New Mexico); Aug 26, 2020.
“Each year the three-hour Oscar show becomes a more impressive, superincumbent global ritual.”
Vernon Scott; UPI; Mar 21, 1995.
See more usage examples of superincumbent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Look into any man's heart you please, and you will always find, in every one, at least one black spot which he has to keep concealed. -Henrik Ibsen, playwright (20 Mar 1828-1906)
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