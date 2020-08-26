

Mar 20, 2026 This week’s theme

Words used figuratively



This week’s words

scaturient

relucent

miasmic

labyrinthine

superincumbent



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superincumbent PRONUNCIATION: (soo-puhr-in-KUHM-buhnt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Lying or resting on something else.

2. Weighty; oppressive.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin, present participle of superincumbere (to lie on top of), from super- (above) + incumbere (to lie or lean upon), from in- (in) + cumbere (to lie down). Earliest documented use: 1659.

USAGE:

Argen Duncan; Bullis: Multiple Cultures Helped Develop Adobe Building Methods; Albuquerque Journal (New Mexico); Aug 26, 2020.



“Each year the three-hour Oscar show becomes a more impressive, superincumbent global ritual.”

Vernon Scott; UPI; Mar 21, 1995.



See more usage examples of “The superincumbent weight of the coping renders the wall very insecure.”Argen Duncan; Bullis: Multiple Cultures Helped Develop Adobe Building Methods;(New Mexico); Aug 26, 2020.“Each year the three-hour Oscar show becomes a more impressive, superincumbent global ritual.”Vernon Scott; UPI; Mar 21, 1995.See more usage examples of superincumbent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Look into any man's heart you please, and you will always find, in every one, at least one black spot which he has to keep concealed. -Henrik Ibsen, playwright (20 Mar 1828-1906)





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