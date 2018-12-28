|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 28, 2018This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
morbidezza
vociferate
juxtapose
hawkshaw
quingentenary
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
quingentenary
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A 500th anniversary. (Also known as a quincentenary)
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin quingenti (five hundred), from quinque (five) + centum (hundred). Earliest documented use: 1884.
USAGE:
“[Ridley Scott’s] contribution to the Columbus quingentenary, 1492: ‘Conquest of Paradise’ (1992), was a dire return to British filmmaking.”
Brian McFarlane; The Encyclopedia of British Film; Oxford University Press; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I am not one of those who believe that a great army is the means of maintaining peace, because if you build up a great profession those who form parts of it want to exercise their profession. -Woodrow Wilson, 28th US president, Nobel laureate (28 Nov 1856-1924)
