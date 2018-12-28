

quingentenary PRONUNCIATION: (kwin-jen-TEN-uh-ree)

noun: A 500th anniversary. (Also known as a quincentenary

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin quingenti (five hundred), from quinque (five) + centum (hundred). Earliest documented use: 1884.

USAGE: “[Ridley Scott’s] contribution to the Columbus quingentenary, 1492: ‘Conquest of Paradise’ (1992), was a dire return to British filmmaking.”

Brian McFarlane; The Encyclopedia of British Film; Oxford University Press; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I am not one of those who believe that a great army is the means of maintaining peace, because if you build up a great profession those who form parts of it want to exercise their profession. -Woodrow Wilson, 28th US president, Nobel laureate (28 Nov 1856-1924)





