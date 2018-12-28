  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 28, 2018
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
morbidezza
vociferate
juxtapose
hawkshaw
quingentenary

quingentenary
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

quingentenary

PRONUNCIATION:
(kwin-jen-TEN-uh-ree)

MEANING:
noun: A 500th anniversary. (Also known as a quincentenary)

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin quingenti (five hundred), from quinque (five) + centum (hundred). Earliest documented use: 1884.

USAGE:
“[Ridley Scott’s] contribution to the Columbus quingentenary, 1492: ‘Conquest of Paradise’ (1992), was a dire return to British filmmaking.”
Brian McFarlane; The Encyclopedia of British Film; Oxford University Press; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I am not one of those who believe that a great army is the means of maintaining peace, because if you build up a great profession those who form parts of it want to exercise their profession. -Woodrow Wilson, 28th US president, Nobel laureate (28 Nov 1856-1924)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith