A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



vociferate PRONUNCIATION: (vo-SIF-uh-rayt)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To shout or utter loudly.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vox (voice) + ferre (to bear). Earliest documented use: 1548.

USAGE:

Patrick Lagacé; It’s Not a Quebec Spring, But Perhaps a Seattle Moment (Think Protest, Not Grunge); The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 28, 2012.



"For months, people rallied in their villages and vociferated on TV."
Patrick Lagacé; It's Not a Quebec Spring, But Perhaps a Seattle Moment (Think Protest, Not Grunge); The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 28, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Quite frankly I talk about the fact that I'm a feminist as often as I can, and every time I do it gets huge reaction and media reacts and the Twitterverse explodes and things like that, because here I am saying I'm a feminist. I will keep saying that until there is no more reaction to that when I say it, because that's where we want to get to. -Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada (b. 25 Dec 1971)





