  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 25, 2018
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
morbidezza
vociferate
vociferate
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

vociferate

PRONUNCIATION:
(vo-SIF-uh-rayt)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To shout or utter loudly.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vox (voice) + ferre (to bear). Earliest documented use: 1548.

USAGE:
“For months, people rallied in their villages and vociferated on TV.”
Patrick Lagacé; It’s Not a Quebec Spring, But Perhaps a Seattle Moment (Think Protest, Not Grunge); The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 28, 2012.

See more usage examples of vociferate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Quite frankly I talk about the fact that I'm a feminist as often as I can, and every time I do it gets huge reaction and media reacts and the Twitterverse explodes and things like that, because here I am saying I'm a feminist. I will keep saying that until there is no more reaction to that when I say it, because that's where we want to get to. -Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada (b. 25 Dec 1971)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith