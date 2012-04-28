|
Dec 25, 2018This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
vociferate
vociferate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To shout or utter loudly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vox (voice) + ferre (to bear). Earliest documented use: 1548.
USAGE:
“For months, people rallied in their villages and vociferated on TV.”
Patrick Lagacé; It’s Not a Quebec Spring, But Perhaps a Seattle Moment (Think Protest, Not Grunge); The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 28, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Quite frankly I talk about the fact that I'm a feminist as often as I can, and every time I do it gets huge reaction and media reacts and the Twitterverse explodes and things like that, because here I am saying I'm a feminist. I will keep saying that until there is no more reaction to that when I say it, because that's where we want to get to. -Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada (b. 25 Dec 1971)
|
