morbidezza

vociferate

juxtapose



While an announcer talks about who the next American Idol will be, a man on the street behind her eats from a garbage can. (Hollywood Blvd., May 2007) Photo: Jeff No el A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



juxtapose PRONUNCIATION: (JUHK-stuh-pohz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To place side by side for comparison or contrast.

ETYMOLOGY: rejoinder, junta, junto, syzygy, jugular, jugulate, subjugate, Back-formation from juxtaposition, from Latin juxta (near, next) + French poser (to place). Ultimately from the Indo-European root yeug- (to join), which is also the ancestor of junction, yoke, yoga, adjust, enjoin zeugma , and rejoinder . Earliest documented use: 1851.

USAGE:

“At the end of the report is a draft for a law to allow schools to arm their teachers.”

Brutalism; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 30, 2018.



"The NRA suggests limiting entry [in schools] to a single point; building a prison-style fence (the report shows a photo of a deficient fence juxtaposed with one that would have made GDR border guards proud); banning greenery outside schools because intruders may hide in trees and bushes or use them to cut through the aforementioned fence; and making do without windows, or only small ones with ballistic protective glass. Front offices should be protected with two sets of automatically locking doors to create an 'entrapment area'."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't want to be a great leader; I want to be a man who goes around with a little oil can and when he sees a breakdown, offers his help. To me, the man who does that is greater than any holy man in saffron-colored robes. The mechanic with the oilcan: that is my ideal in life. -Baba Amte, social worker and activist (26 Dec 1914-2008)





