hawkshaw PRONUNCIATION: (HAWK-shaw)

MEANING: noun: A detective.

ETYMOLOGY: After the name of a detective in the 1863 play The Ticket-of-Leave Man by Tom Taylor. The character also appeared in the comic strip Hawkshaw the Detective by Gus Mager. Earliest documented use: 1863.

USAGE:

Robert Gottlieb; Presidential Progeny Pen White House Whodunits; The New York Observer; Aug 26, 2002.



"Please don't think that Eleanor is so busy hobnobbing with Nobel Prize authors that she neglects her responsibilities as detective. In fact, FDR is always cautioning her to be discreet: 'I believe you are intermeddling in police business, Babs. Please leave the hawkshawing to the hawkshaws.'"

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One does not ask of one who suffers: What is your country and what is your religion? One merely says: You suffer, that is enough for me. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)





