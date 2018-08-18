|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 4, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
orexigenic
palilogy
quincentenary
College of Arms quincentenary medal, 1984
Photo: Lawrence Chard
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
quincentenary
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A 500th anniversary.
adjective: Of or relating to a 500th anniversary.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin quinque (five) + English centenary (100 years). Earliest documented use: 1877.
USAGE:
“This month’s quincentenary is of a tragic event that caused untold suffering and still today leaves a legacy of poverty, racism, inequality, and elite wealth across four continents.”
David Keys; Details of Horrific First Voyages in Transatlantic Slave Trade Revealed; The Independent (London, UK); Aug 18, 2018.
See more usage examples of quincentenary in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The unrestricted competition so commonly advocated does not leave us the survival of the fittest. The unscrupulous succeed best in accumulating wealth. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith