Oct 4, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
plunderbund
orexigenic
palilogy
quincentenary
College of Arms quincentenary medal, 1984
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

quincentenary

PRONUNCIATION:
(kwin-sen-TEN-uh-ree)

MEANING:
noun: A 500th anniversary.
adjective: Of or relating to a 500th anniversary.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin quinque (five) + English centenary (100 years). Earliest documented use: 1877.

USAGE:
“This month’s quincentenary is of a tragic event that caused untold suffering and still today leaves a legacy of poverty, racism, inequality, and elite wealth across four continents.”
David Keys; Details of Horrific First Voyages in Transatlantic Slave Trade Revealed; The Independent (London, UK); Aug 18, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The unrestricted competition so commonly advocated does not leave us the survival of the fittest. The unscrupulous succeed best in accumulating wealth. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)

