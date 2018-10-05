  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 5, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
plunderbund
orexigenic
palilogy
quincentenary
arachnophobia

arachnophobia
Image: Kit
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

arachnophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-rak-nuh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: An irrational fear of spiders.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek arakhne (spider) + -phobias (fear). Earliest documented use: 1925.

USAGE:
“A California university entomology graduate student grew up in Missouri and as a child was often rightfully warned about the dangers of brown recluse spiders. However, she also developed severe arachnophobia to the point where she couldn’t even look at a picture of a spider.”
Richard S. Vetter; The Brown Recluse Spider; Comstock; 2015.

See more usage examples of arachnophobia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Even a purely moral act that has no hope of any immediate and visible political effect can gradually and indirectly, over time, gain in political significance. -Vaclav Havel, writer, Czech Republic president (5 Oct 1936-2011)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith