plunderbund

orexigenic

palilogy

quincentenary

arachnophobia



arachnophobia PRONUNCIATION: (uh-rak-nuh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: An irrational fear of spiders.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek arakhne (spider) + -phobias (fear). Earliest documented use: 1925.

USAGE:

A California university entomology graduate student grew up in Missouri and as a child was often rightfully warned about the dangers of brown recluse spiders. However, she also developed severe arachnophobia to the point where she couldn't even look at a picture of a spider.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Even a purely moral act that has no hope of any immediate and visible political effect can gradually and indirectly, over time, gain in political significance. -Vaclav Havel, writer, Czech Republic president (5 Oct 1936-2011)





