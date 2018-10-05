|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 5, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
plunderbund
orexigenic
palilogy
quincentenary
arachnophobia
Image: Kit
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
arachnophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An irrational fear of spiders.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek arakhne (spider) + -phobias (fear). Earliest documented use: 1925.
USAGE:
“A California university entomology graduate student grew up in Missouri and as a child was often rightfully warned about the dangers of brown recluse spiders. However, she also developed severe arachnophobia to the point where she couldn’t even look at a picture of a spider.”
Richard S. Vetter; The Brown Recluse Spider; Comstock; 2015.
See more usage examples of arachnophobia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Even a purely moral act that has no hope of any immediate and visible political effect can gradually and indirectly, over time, gain in political significance. -Vaclav Havel, writer, Czech Republic president (5 Oct 1936-2011)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith