There’s a word for it
orexigenic
orexigenic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Stimulating the appetite.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek orexis (longing) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1907.
USAGE:
“To oversimplify, ghrelin is an orexigenic hormone that stimulates appetite and promotes weight gain.”
Christopher Labos; Weight Loss; Montreal Gazette (Canada); Feb 23, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Seven blunders of the world that lead to violence: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, worship without sacrifice, politics without principle. -Mahatma Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)
