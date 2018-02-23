  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 2, 2018
orexigenic
orexigenic

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-rek-suh-JEN-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Stimulating the appetite.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek orexis (longing) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1907.

USAGE:
“To oversimplify, ghrelin is an orexigenic hormone that stimulates appetite and promotes weight gain.”
Christopher Labos; Weight Loss; Montreal Gazette (Canada); Feb 23, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Seven blunders of the world that lead to violence: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, worship without sacrifice, politics without principle. -Mahatma Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)

