orexigenic



Photo: Silke Klimesch



orexigenic PRONUNCIATION: (uh-rek-suh-JEN-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Stimulating the appetite.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek orexis (longing) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1907.

USAGE: “To oversimplify, ghrelin is an orexigenic hormone that stimulates appetite and promotes weight gain.”

Christopher Labos; Weight Loss; Montreal Gazette (Canada); Feb 23, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Seven blunders of the world that lead to violence: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, worship without sacrifice, politics without principle. -Mahatma Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)





