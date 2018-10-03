

palilogy PRONUNCIATION: (puh-LIL-uh-jee)

MEANING: noun: A repetition of words, especially for emphasis.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek palin (again) + -logy (words). Related words are palinode and palindrome . Earliest documented use: 1721.

USAGE: “The living, the living ... I cry a palilogy of parchment!”

Neil Baker; G Day: Please God, Get Me off the Hook; Author House; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to bring the truth back. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)





