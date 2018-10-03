|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 3, 2018
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
orexigenic
palilogy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
palilogy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A repetition of words, especially for emphasis.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek palin (again) + -logy (words). Related words are palinode and palindrome. Earliest documented use: 1721.
USAGE:
“The living, the living ... I cry a palilogy of parchment!”
Neil Baker; G Day: Please God, Get Me off the Hook; Author House; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to bring the truth back. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)
