Oct 3, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
plunderbund
orexigenic
palilogy
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

palilogy

PRONUNCIATION:
(puh-LIL-uh-jee)

MEANING:
noun: A repetition of words, especially for emphasis.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek palin (again) + -logy (words). Related words are palinode and palindrome. Earliest documented use: 1721.

USAGE:
“The living, the living ... I cry a palilogy of parchment!”
Neil Baker; G Day: Please God, Get Me off the Hook; Author House; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to bring the truth back. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)

