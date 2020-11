A.Word.A.Day

propugnaculum

noun: A fortress; defense; protection.

repugn, impugn, pugnacious, From Latin propugnaculum (bulwark), from propugnare (to fight in defense of something), from pro- (toward) + pugnare (to fight), from pugnus (fist). Ultimately from the Indo-European root peuk- (to prick), which is also the source of point, puncture, pungent, punctual, poignant, pounce, poniard, oppugn pugilist , and repugnant . Earliest documented use: 1773.

“Something rather paradoxical has been happening to this Self, this base camp of behaviorism, this propugnaculum of steadfastness, this command post of the soul.”

Philip Mirowski; Machine Dreams; Cambridge University Press; 2002.

