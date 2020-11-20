  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 20, 2020
This week’s theme
Words derived from body

This week’s words
gambit
propugnaculum
flatfooted
consanguineous
ham-handed

with Anu Garg

ham-handed

PRONUNCIATION:
(HAM-han-did)

MEANING:
adjective: Clumsy; tactless; lacking social grace.

ETYMOLOGY:
From ham + hand. It’s the same ham (one who overacts), apparently from the minstrel song, “The Hamfat Man”. Earliest documented use: 1918.

USAGE:
“There was a certain thrill, a challenge in taking an ordinary man who was ham-handed with compliments and possessed of two left feet, and turn him into something sublime.”
Bronwyn Scott; A Lady Seduces; Harlequin; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe. And we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. -Joe Biden, president-elect of the United States (b. 20 Nov 1942)

