Nov 20, 2020 This week’s theme

Words derived from body



This week’s words

gambit

propugnaculum

flatfooted

consanguineous

ham-handed



ham-handed PRONUNCIATION: (HAM-han-did)

MEANING: adjective: Clumsy; tactless; lacking social grace.

ETYMOLOGY: From ham + hand. It’s the same ham (one who overacts), apparently from the minstrel song, “The Hamfat Man”. Earliest documented use: 1918.

USAGE:

Bronwyn Scott; A Lady Seduces; Harlequin; 2013.



See more usage examples of “There was a certain thrill, a challenge in taking an ordinary man who was ham-handed with compliments and possessed of two left feet, and turn him into something sublime.”Bronwyn Scott;; Harlequin; 2013.See more usage examples of ham-handed in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe. And we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. -Joe Biden, president-elect of the United States (b. 20 Nov 1942)





