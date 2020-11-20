|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 20, 2020This week’s theme
Words derived from body
This week’s words
gambit
propugnaculum
flatfooted
consanguineous
ham-handed
Many ways to read AWAD
o Email
o Web
o Twitter
o RSS feed
o Calendar
o Flickr
o Telegram
o On your own website
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ham-handed
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Clumsy; tactless; lacking social grace.
ETYMOLOGY:
From ham + hand. It’s the same ham (one who overacts), apparently from the minstrel song, “The Hamfat Man”. Earliest documented use: 1918.
USAGE:
“There was a certain thrill, a challenge in taking an ordinary man who was ham-handed with compliments and possessed of two left feet, and turn him into something sublime.”
Bronwyn Scott; A Lady Seduces; Harlequin; 2013.
See more usage examples of ham-handed in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe. And we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. -Joe Biden, president-elect of the United States (b. 20 Nov 1942)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith