

Nov 19, 2020 This week’s theme

Words derived from body



This week’s words

gambit

propugnaculum

flatfooted

consanguineous



Words derived from body A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



consanguineous PRONUNCIATION: (kon-sang-GWIN-ee-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Related by blood; having a common ancestor.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin consanguineus, from con- (with) + sanguineus (bloody), from sanguis (blood). Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE:

Lianne Kolirin; King Tut Wasn’t the Only One Keeping it in the Family; Express (London, UK); Oct 20, 2014.



See more usage examples of “Europe’s royalty is also known for historic inter-familial relationships. Records show that the Spanish Habsburg kings frequently engaged in consanguineous marriage. Nine of the 11 marriages that occurred over the dynasty’s 200-year reign were consanguineous, with two uncle-niece marriages and one first-cousin marriage.”Lianne Kolirin; King Tut Wasn’t the Only One Keeping it in the Family;(London, UK); Oct 20, 2014.See more usage examples of consanguineous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One cannot hire a hand; the whole man always comes with it. -Peter Drucker, management consultant, professor, and writer (19 Nov 1909-2005)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate