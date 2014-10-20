|
This week's theme
Words derived from body
This week’s words
propugnaculum
flatfooted
consanguineous
A.Word.A.Day
consanguineous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Related by blood; having a common ancestor.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin consanguineus, from con- (with) + sanguineus (bloody), from sanguis (blood). Earliest documented use: 1616.
USAGE:
“Europe’s royalty is also known for historic inter-familial relationships. Records show that the Spanish Habsburg kings frequently engaged in consanguineous marriage. Nine of the 11 marriages that occurred over the dynasty’s 200-year reign were consanguineous, with two uncle-niece marriages and one first-cousin marriage.”
Lianne Kolirin; King Tut Wasn’t the Only One Keeping it in the Family; Express (London, UK); Oct 20, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One cannot hire a hand; the whole man always comes with it. -Peter Drucker, management consultant, professor, and writer (19 Nov 1909-2005)
