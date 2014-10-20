  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 19, 2020
Words derived from body

gambit
propugnaculum
flatfooted
consanguineous
with Anu Garg

consanguineous

PRONUNCIATION:
(kon-sang-GWIN-ee-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Related by blood; having a common ancestor.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin consanguineus, from con- (with) + sanguineus (bloody), from sanguis (blood). Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE:
“Europe’s royalty is also known for historic inter-familial relationships. Records show that the Spanish Habsburg kings frequently engaged in consanguineous marriage. Nine of the 11 marriages that occurred over the dynasty’s 200-year reign were consanguineous, with two uncle-niece marriages and one first-cousin marriage.”
Lianne Kolirin; King Tut Wasn’t the Only One Keeping it in the Family; Express (London, UK); Oct 20, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One cannot hire a hand; the whole man always comes with it. -Peter Drucker, management consultant, professor, and writer (19 Nov 1909-2005)

