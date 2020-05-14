A.Word.A.Day

pot-valor

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Boldness or courage induced by the consumption of alcohol.

NOTES:

Also known as liquid courage or Dutch courage.

ETYMOLOGY:

countervail, valence, From pot, alluding to a drinking pot + valor (boldness), from Latin valor (worth), from valere (to be well, be of worth). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wal- (to be strong), which also gave us valiant, avail, valor, value, wieldy valetudinarian , and valorize . Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:

“Along the way, puffed with pot-valor, I imagined how I would scale the wall and enter the loft.”

Steve Stern; Tikkun (San Francisco, California); Jan/Feb 2000.

