May 14, 2020
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
al desko
grinagog
pot-valor
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pot-valor
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Boldness or courage induced by the consumption of alcohol.
NOTES:
Also known as liquid courage or Dutch courage.
ETYMOLOGY:
From pot, alluding to a drinking pot + valor (boldness), from Latin valor (worth), from valere (to be well, be of worth). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wal- (to be strong), which also gave us valiant, avail, valor, value, wieldy, countervail, valence, valetudinarian, and valorize. Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“Along the way, puffed with pot-valor, I imagined how I would scale the wall and enter the loft.”
Steve Stern; Tikkun (San Francisco, California); Jan/Feb 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When wealth is passed off as merit, bad luck is seen as bad character. This is how ideologues justify punishing the sick and the poor. But poverty is neither a crime nor a character flaw. Stigmatize those who let people die, not those who struggle to live. -Sarah Kendzior, journalist and author (b. 1978)
