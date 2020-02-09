

gazunder PRONUNCIATION: (guh-ZUHN-duhr)

MEANING: verb tr.: To reduce the amount of an offer after it has been accepted by the seller.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of gazump + under. Earliest documented use: 1988.

NOTES: To gazump is to raise the price after accepting an offer from a buyer, but buyers are not always angels. Sometimes a buyer reduces the offer, just before signing the contract. These typically happen in the housing market. A real-estate company even offers a helpful article on How To Gazunder Successfully . While legal, the practice is clearly unethical. It’s fitting then, that the word gazunder has another slang meaning, though it’s unrelated to today’s word. It also refers to a chamber pot, from the condensed spelling of “goes under” referring to where a chamber pot is placed.

USAGE: “What if the buyer tries to gazunder you?

‘If you feel your boundaries were transgressed, but you sell, that may affect your self-esteem for decades. But if you are too rigid, that could cost you. Meditation* helps you find a pragmatic middle ground.’”

Hugh Graham; What’s the Secret of Sealing the Deal? For Britain’s First “Mindful Estate Agent”, It’s a Meditation Session; Sunday Times (London, UK); Feb 9, 2020.

*At first I thought it was a typo for “mediation”, but no, it is “meditation”. See the title of the article. -Ed.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As a leader, you have to have the ability to assimilate new information and understand that there might be a different view. -Madeleine Albright, diplomat and author (b. 15 May 1937)





