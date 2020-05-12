|
A.Word.A.Day
May 12, 2020This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
al desko
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
al desko
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: At one’s desk.
ETYMOLOGY:
Patterned after alfresco, from desk, from Latin desca (desk), from discus (disk), from Greek diskos (disk). Earliest documented use: 1981.
USAGE:
“He works in the financial sector, an all-male workplace except for two secretaries, and they all eat lunch al desko.”
Emma Woolf; The Ministry of Thin; Soft Skull Press; 2014.
