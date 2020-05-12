

May 12, 2020

al desko



al desko PRONUNCIATION: (al DES-ko)

MEANING: adverb: At one’s desk.

ETYMOLOGY: Patterned after alfresco , from desk, from Latin desca (desk), from discus (disk), from Greek diskos (disk). Earliest documented use: 1981.

USAGE: “He works in the financial sector, an all-male workplace except for two secretaries, and they all eat lunch al desko.”

Emma Woolf; The Ministry of Thin; Soft Skull Press; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I never lose sight of the fact that just being is fun. -Katharine Hepburn, actress (12 May 1907-2003)





