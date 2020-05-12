  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 12, 2020
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
gazump
al desko
al desko
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

al desko

PRONUNCIATION:
(al DES-ko)

MEANING:
adverb: At one’s desk.

ETYMOLOGY:
Patterned after alfresco, from desk, from Latin desca (desk), from discus (disk), from Greek diskos (disk). Earliest documented use: 1981.

USAGE:
“He works in the financial sector, an all-male workplace except for two secretaries, and they all eat lunch al desko.”
Emma Woolf; The Ministry of Thin; Soft Skull Press; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I never lose sight of the fact that just being is fun. -Katharine Hepburn, actress (12 May 1907-2003)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith