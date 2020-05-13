

May 13, 2020 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

gazump

al desko

grinagog



Follow us on

@AWAD

@AnagramTimes

There’s a word for itFollow us on A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



grinagog PRONUNCIATION: (GRIN-uh-gog)

MEANING: noun: One who is always grinning.

ETYMOLOGY: From grin, from Old English grennian (to show the teeth in pain or anger) + apparently -agogue (bringer). Earliest documented use: 1565.

USAGE: “Now you both look like grinagog, the cat’s uncle. Come, Galli, wipe that smile off your face.”

James G. Anderson & Mark Sebanc; The Stoneholding; Baen; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How simple life becomes when things like mirrors are forgotten. -Daphne du Maurier, novelist (13 May 1907-1989)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate