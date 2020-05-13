  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 13, 2020
There’s a word for it

with Anu Garg

grinagog

PRONUNCIATION:
(GRIN-uh-gog)

MEANING:
noun: One who is always grinning.

ETYMOLOGY:
From grin, from Old English grennian (to show the teeth in pain or anger) + apparently -agogue (bringer). Earliest documented use: 1565.

USAGE:
“Now you both look like grinagog, the cat’s uncle. Come, Galli, wipe that smile off your face.”
James G. Anderson & Mark Sebanc; The Stoneholding; Baen; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
How simple life becomes when things like mirrors are forgotten. -Daphne du Maurier, novelist (13 May 1907-1989)

