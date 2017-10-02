

Pinnacles on King's College Chapel, Cambridge, UK Photo: Dmitry Tonkonog / Wikimedia



pinnacle PRONUNCIATION: (PIN-uh-kuhl)

MEANING: noun: 1. The highest point. 2. An architectural ornament capping a tower, buttress, etc. verb tr.: 1. To reach the peak of achievement, development, etc. 2. To form a pinnacle.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French, from Latin pinnaculum, diminutive of pinna (wing, feather). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pet- (to rush or fly), which also gave us feather, petition, compete, perpetual, pterodactyl, helicopter, and lepidopterology (study of butterflies and moths). Earliest documented use: 1330.

USAGE:

Raj Chengappa; Microsoft's Satya Nadella Has a Message for You; India Today (New Delhi); Oct 2, 2017.



"From then on began a remarkable journey of perseverance, courage, and fortitude that propelled Nadella to the pinnacle of Microsoft." -Raj Chengappa; Microsoft's Satya Nadella Has a Message for You; India Today (New Delhi); Oct 2, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A bookstore is one of the only pieces of evidence we have that people are still thinking. -Jerry Seinfeld, comedian (b. 29 Apr 1954)





