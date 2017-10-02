|
Apr 29, 2021This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts
This week’s words
carapace
hackle
pinnacle
Pinnacles on King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, UK
Photo: Dmitry Tonkonog / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pinnacle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French, from Latin pinnaculum, diminutive of pinna (wing, feather). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pet- (to rush or fly), which also gave us feather, petition, compete, perpetual, pterodactyl, helicopter, appetence, asymptomatic, auricle, empennage, impetuous, pencel, peripeteia, petulant, propitious, pinnate, and lepidopterology (study of butterflies and moths). Earliest documented use: 1330.
USAGE:
“From then on began a remarkable journey of perseverance, courage, and fortitude that propelled Nadella to the pinnacle of Microsoft.”
Raj Chengappa; Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Has a Message for You; India Today (New Delhi); Oct 2, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A bookstore is one of the only pieces of evidence we have that people are still thinking. -Jerry Seinfeld, comedian (b. 29 Apr 1954)
