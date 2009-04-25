

hightail PRONUNCIATION: (HY-tayl)

MEANING: verb intr.: To move quickly, especially in retreat or in fleeing.

ETYMOLOGY: From reference to animals such as cows, rabbits, and deer that raise their tails when fleeing. Earliest documented use: 1908. A synonym is skedaddle

USAGE:

The Economist (London, UK); Apr 25, 2009.



"Isaac kills one of the vagrants to save his friend. Unaware that Poe will end up taking the rap for the murder, Isaac hightails it by rail. Meanwhile, Poe samples another of America's decrepit institutions: its prison system."
Nailing It; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 25, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives. -Annie Dillard, author (b. 30 Apr 1945)





