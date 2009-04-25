  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 30, 2021
This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts

This week’s words
rostrum
carapace
hackle
pinnacle
hightail

hightail
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hightail

PRONUNCIATION:
(HY-tayl)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To move quickly, especially in retreat or in fleeing.

ETYMOLOGY:
From reference to animals such as cows, rabbits, and deer that raise their tails when fleeing. Earliest documented use: 1908. A synonym is skedaddle.

USAGE:
“Isaac kills one of the vagrants to save his friend. Unaware that Poe will end up taking the rap for the murder, Isaac hightails it by rail. Meanwhile, Poe samples another of America’s decrepit institutions: its prison system.”
Nailing It; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 25, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives. -Annie Dillard, author (b. 30 Apr 1945)

