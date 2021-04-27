

Apr 27, 2021 This week’s theme

Words made with animal parts



This week’s words

rostrum

carapace



Words made with animal parts



carapace PRONUNCIATION: (KAR-uh-pays)

MEANING: noun:

1. A hard shell on the back of animals such as turtles, crabs, etc.

2. An attitude developed as a protective measure against something.

ETYMOLOGY: From French carapace (shell), from Spanish carapacho (shell). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE:

James Parker; ‘Til Meth Do Us Part; The Atlantic Monthly (Boston); Jul/Aug 2013.



"Hank, played by Dean Norris, is a false man, too, his carapace of swagger and bad jokes barely covering an unmanageable anxiety."
James Parker; 'Til Meth Do Us Part; The Atlantic Monthly (Boston); Jul/Aug 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Reading is seeing by proxy. -Herbert Spencer, philosopher (27 Apr 1820-1903)





