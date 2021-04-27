|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 27, 2021This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts
This week’s words
carapace
Image: memeguy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
carapace
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A hard shell on the back of animals such as turtles, crabs, etc.
2. An attitude developed as a protective measure against something.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French carapace (shell), from Spanish carapacho (shell). Earliest documented use: 1835.
USAGE:
“Hank, played by Dean Norris, is a false man, too, his carapace of swagger and bad jokes barely covering an unmanageable anxiety.”
James Parker; ‘Til Meth Do Us Part; The Atlantic Monthly (Boston); Jul/Aug 2013.
See more usage examples of carapace in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Reading is seeing by proxy. -Herbert Spencer, philosopher (27 Apr 1820-1903)
