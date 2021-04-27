  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 27, 2021
This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts

This week’s words
rostrum
carapace
with Anu Garg

carapace

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAR-uh-pays)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A hard shell on the back of animals such as turtles, crabs, etc.
2. An attitude developed as a protective measure against something.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French carapace (shell), from Spanish carapacho (shell). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE:
“Hank, played by Dean Norris, is a false man, too, his carapace of swagger and bad jokes barely covering an unmanageable anxiety.”
James Parker; ‘Til Meth Do Us Part; The Atlantic Monthly (Boston); Jul/Aug 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Reading is seeing by proxy. -Herbert Spencer, philosopher (27 Apr 1820-1903)

