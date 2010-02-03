

Nouning verbs and verbing nouns Words made with animal parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Around here we do not consume food with animal ingredients -- a plant-based diet works just fine.* We make an exception for words, however. This week we’ll feature five such words -- words made with animal parts. Sometimes it’s obvious. Sometimes not, and you’ll have to read the label for a word’s list of ingredients, also known as the etymology.



We’ll go from head to tail, or at least from beak to tail.



*If you are curious why, check out the documentary Dominion. rostrum PRONUNCIATION: (ROS-truhm, RO-struhm)

MEANING: noun:

1. A platform, stage, dais, etc., for public speaking.

2. A beaklike projection on a warship, used for ramming another ship.

3. A snout, beak, or bill of an animal.

ETYMOLOGY: In ancient Rome, a speaking platform was decorated with the beaks of captured ships. Hence the use of the term for a speaking platform. From Latin rostrum (snout, bill, beak), from rodere (to gnaw). Earliest documented use: 1542.

USAGE:

Party of Regions Blocks Parliament Rostrum; Kyiv Post (Ukraine); Feb 3, 2010.



See more usage examples of rostrum in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A new word is like a fresh seed sown on the ground of the discussion. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)





