Apr 26, 2021
This week's theme
Words made with animal parts
This week’s words
How long is your rostrum? Probably not as long as this weevil’s.
Photo: André De Kesel
A replica of Willem Barentsz’s ship in Harlingen, Holland
Photo: Smiley.toerist / Wikimedia
Previous week's theme
Nouning verbs and verbing nouns
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Around here we do not consume food with animal ingredients -- a plant-based diet works just fine.* We make an exception for words, however. This week we’ll feature five such words -- words made with animal parts. Sometimes it’s obvious. Sometimes not, and you’ll have to read the label for a word’s list of ingredients, also known as the etymology.
We’ll go from head to tail, or at least from beak to tail.
*If you are curious why, check out the documentary Dominion.
rostrum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A platform, stage, dais, etc., for public speaking.
2. A beaklike projection on a warship, used for ramming another ship.
3. A snout, beak, or bill of an animal.
ETYMOLOGY:
In ancient Rome, a speaking platform was decorated with the beaks of captured ships. Hence the use of the term for a speaking platform. From Latin rostrum (snout, bill, beak), from rodere (to gnaw). Earliest documented use: 1542.
USAGE:
“MPs blocked the parliament’s rostrum before the start of an extraordinary meeting.”
Party of Regions Blocks Parliament Rostrum; Kyiv Post (Ukraine); Feb 3, 2010.
See more usage examples of rostrum in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A new word is like a fresh seed sown on the ground of the discussion. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)
