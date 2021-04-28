|
Apr 28, 2021This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts
This week’s words
carapace
hackle
A coyote with raised hackles
Photo: Ron Dudley
hackle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Either a variant of heckle, from Middle English hechelen (to comb flax) or from Old English hacele (coat, cloak). Earliest documented use: 900.
USAGE:
“He’d made her hackles rise faster than a bee’s wings could flap. The gall of him saying he would wait for her to propose to him was shocking.”
Amelia Grey; The Duke In My Bed; St. Martin’s; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is a rumor going around that I have found God. I think this is unlikely because I have enough difficulty finding my keys, and there is empirical evidence that they exist. -Terry Pratchett, novelist (28 Apr 1948-2015)
