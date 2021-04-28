

Apr 28, 2021 This week’s theme

Words made with animal parts



This week’s words

rostrum

carapace

hackle



A coyote with raised hackles Photo: Ron Dudley



hackle PRONUNCIATION: (HAK-uhl)

MEANING: noun: 1. Hairs or feathers on the neck or back of some animals that stand up when the animal is agitated. 2. Temper; anger. 3. A comb for dressing fiber. verb tr.: To comb flax, hemp, or other fibers with a hackle.

ETYMOLOGY: Either a variant of heckle, from Middle English hechelen (to comb flax) or from Old English hacele (coat, cloak). Earliest documented use: 900.

USAGE:

Amelia Grey; The Duke In My Bed; St. Martin’s; 2014.



See more usage examples of “He’d made her hackles rise faster than a bee’s wings could flap. The gall of him saying he would wait for her to propose to him was shocking.”Amelia Grey;; St. Martin’s; 2014.See more usage examples of hackle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is a rumor going around that I have found God. I think this is unlikely because I have enough difficulty finding my keys, and there is empirical evidence that they exist. -Terry Pratchett, novelist (28 Apr 1948-2015)





