|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 16, 2024This week’s theme
Usage examples that are food for thought
This week’s words
avarice
panacea
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
panacea
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A remedy for all difficulties or diseases; a universal cure.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin panacea, from Greek panakeia, from panakes (all-healing), from pan (all) + akos (cure). In Greek mythology, Panacea was the goddess of universal remedy. Earliest documented use: 1548.
USAGE:
“The greatest analgesic, soporific, stimulant, tranquilizer, narcotic, and to some extent even antibiotic -- in short, the closest thing to a genuine panacea -- known to medical science is work.”
Thomas Szasz; The Second Sin; Anchor Press; 1973.
See more usage examples of panacea in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth. -Oscar Wilde, writer (16 Oct 1854-1900)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith