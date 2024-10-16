

panacea PRONUNCIATION: (pan-uh-SEE-uh)

MEANING: noun: A remedy for all difficulties or diseases; a universal cure.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin panacea, from Greek panakeia, from panakes (all-healing), from pan (all) + akos (cure). In Greek mythology, Panacea was the goddess of universal remedy. Earliest documented use: 1548.

USAGE:

Thomas Szasz; The Second Sin; Anchor Press; 1973.



See more usage examples of “The greatest analgesic soporific , stimulant, tranquilizer, narcotic, and to some extent even antibiotic -- in short, the closest thing to a genuine panacea -- known to medical science is work.”Thomas Szasz;; Anchor Press; 1973.See more usage examples of panacea in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth. -Oscar Wilde, writer (16 Oct 1854-1900)





