About | Media | Search | Contact
Oct 18, 2024This week’s theme
Usage examples that are food for thought
This week’s words
parturition
avarice
panacea
scepter
verity
Verity, 2012
Sculpture: Damien Hirst
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
verity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The quality of being true.
2. Something that is true: a universally accepted truth.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin veritas (truth), from verus (true). Earliest documented use: 1422.
USAGE:
“Ignorance breeds monsters to fill up all the vacancies of the soul that are unoccupied by the verities of knowledge.”
Horace Mann; Speech in the US House of Representatives; Feb 23, 1849.
See more usage examples of verity in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are two things to aim at in life; first to get what you want, and after that to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second. -Logan Pearsall Smith, essayist (18 Oct 1865-1946)
