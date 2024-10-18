  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 18, 2024
This week’s theme
Usage examples that are food for thought

This week’s words
parturition
avarice
panacea
scepter
verity

verity
Verity, 2012
Sculpture: Damien Hirst
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

verity

PRONUNCIATION:
(VER-i-tee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The quality of being true.
2. Something that is true: a universally accepted truth.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin veritas (truth), from verus (true). Earliest documented use: 1422.

USAGE:
“Ignorance breeds monsters to fill up all the vacancies of the soul that are unoccupied by the verities of knowledge.”
Horace Mann; Speech in the US House of Representatives; Feb 23, 1849.

See more usage examples of verity in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are two things to aim at in life; first to get what you want, and after that to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second. -Logan Pearsall Smith, essayist (18 Oct 1865-1946)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith