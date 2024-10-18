

Verity, 2012 Sculpture: Damien Hirst



verity PRONUNCIATION: (VER-i-tee)

MEANING: noun:

1. The quality of being true.

2. Something that is true: a universally accepted truth.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin veritas (truth), from verus (true). Earliest documented use: 1422.

USAGE:

Horace Mann; Speech in the US House of Representatives; Feb 23, 1849.



Horace Mann; Speech in the US House of Representatives; Feb 23, 1849.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are two things to aim at in life; first to get what you want, and after that to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second. -Logan Pearsall Smith, essayist (18 Oct 1865-1946)





