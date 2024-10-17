

scepter or sceptre PRONUNCIATION: (SEP-tuhr)

MEANING: noun: A wand held by a sovereign as an emblem of authority and power.

verb tr.: To invest with authority and power.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French sceptre, from Latin sceptrum, from Greek skeptron (staff), from skeptesthai (to prop oneself). Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE:

Mary Wollstonecraft; A Vindication of the Rights of Woman; 1792.



"Taught from infancy that beauty is woman's sceptre, the mind shapes itself to the body, and roaming round its gilt cage, only seeks to adorn its prison."
Mary Wollstonecraft; A Vindication of the Rights of Woman; 1792.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets. -Arthur Miller, playwright and essayist (17 Oct 1915-2005)





