|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 17, 2024This week’s theme
Usage examples that are food for thought
This week’s words
avarice
panacea
scepter
The Adventures of Tintin: King Ottokar’s Sceptre (Young Readers Edition)
By Hergé
Image: Amazon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scepter or sceptre
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A wand held by a sovereign as an emblem of authority and power.
verb tr.: To invest with authority and power.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French sceptre, from Latin sceptrum, from Greek skeptron (staff), from skeptesthai (to prop oneself). Earliest documented use: 1340.
USAGE:
“Taught from infancy that beauty is woman’s sceptre, the mind shapes itself to the body, and roaming round its gilt cage, only seeks to adorn its prison.”
Mary Wollstonecraft; A Vindication of the Rights of Woman; 1792.
See more usage examples of scepter in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets. -Arthur Miller, playwright and essayist (17 Oct 1915-2005)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith