Oct 17, 2024
This week’s theme
Usage examples that are food for thought

This week’s words
parturition
avarice
panacea
scepter
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scepter or sceptre

PRONUNCIATION:
(SEP-tuhr)

MEANING:
noun: A wand held by a sovereign as an emblem of authority and power.
verb tr.: To invest with authority and power.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French sceptre, from Latin sceptrum, from Greek skeptron (staff), from skeptesthai (to prop oneself). Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE:
“Taught from infancy that beauty is woman’s sceptre, the mind shapes itself to the body, and roaming round its gilt cage, only seeks to adorn its prison.”
Mary Wollstonecraft; A Vindication of the Rights of Woman; 1792.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets. -Arthur Miller, playwright and essayist (17 Oct 1915-2005)

