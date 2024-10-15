|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 15, 2024This week’s theme
Usage examples that are food for thought
This week’s words
avarice
Avarice, 1650
Art: Mathias Stom
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
avarice
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An extreme desire for wealth or material gain.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin avaritia (greed), from avarus (greedy), from avere (to crave). Earliest documented use: 1386.
USAGE:
“My friends are my ‘estate’. Forgive me then the avarice to hoard them.”
Thomas H. Johnson (ed.); The Letters of Emily Dickinson; Harvard University Press; 1958.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One will rarely err if extreme actions be ascribed to vanity, ordinary actions to habit, and mean actions to fear. -Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)
