Oct 15, 2024
This week’s theme
Usage examples that are food for thought

This week’s words
parturition
avarice
Avarice, 1650
Art: Mathias Stom
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

avarice

PRONUNCIATION:
(AV-uh-ris)

MEANING:
noun: An extreme desire for wealth or material gain.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin avaritia (greed), from avarus (greedy), from avere (to crave). Earliest documented use: 1386.

USAGE:
“My friends are my ‘estate’. Forgive me then the avarice to hoard them.”
Thomas H. Johnson (ed.); The Letters of Emily Dickinson; Harvard University Press; 1958.

See more usage examples of avarice in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One will rarely err if extreme actions be ascribed to vanity, ordinary actions to habit, and mean actions to fear. -Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)

