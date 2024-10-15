

Avarice, 1650 Art: Mathias Stom



avarice PRONUNCIATION: (AV-uh-ris)

MEANING: noun: An extreme desire for wealth or material gain.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin avaritia (greed), from avarus (greedy), from avere (to crave). Earliest documented use: 1386.

USAGE:

Thomas H. Johnson (ed.); The Letters of Emily Dickinson; Harvard University Press; 1958.



"My friends are my 'estate'. Forgive me then the avarice to hoard them."
Thomas H. Johnson (ed.); The Letters of Emily Dickinson; Harvard University Press; 1958.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One will rarely err if extreme actions be ascribed to vanity, ordinary actions to habit, and mean actions to fear. -Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)





