|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Aug 11, 2017This week’s theme
Words related to medicine
This week’s words
antitussive
aperient
emetic
diuretic
analgesic
Le Pain
Photo: me.me
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
analgesic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Reducing or eliminating pain.
noun: Something that reduces or relieves pain.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin analgesia (absence of pain), from Greek analgesia, from an- (not) + algos (pain). Earliest documented use: 1852.
USAGE:
“Many people argue that Mr Abe’s monetary and fiscal stimulus has served only as an analgesic, masking the need for radical structural reform.”
Overhyped, Underappreciated; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 30, 2016.
See more usage examples of analgesic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The hands that help are better far / Than lips that pray. / Love is the ever gleaming star / That leads the way, / That shines, not on vague worlds of bliss, / But on a paradise in this. -Robert Green Ingersoll, lawyer and orator (11 Aug 1833-1899)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith