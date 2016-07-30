

Aug 11, 2017 This week’s theme

Words related to medicine



This week’s words

antitussive

aperient

emetic

diuretic

analgesic



Le Pain Photo: me.me Words related to medicine A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



analgesic PRONUNCIATION: (an-uhl-JEE-zik, -sik)

MEANING: adjective: Reducing or eliminating pain.

noun: Something that reduces or relieves pain.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin analgesia (absence of pain), from Greek analgesia, from an- (not) + algos (pain). Earliest documented use: 1852.

USAGE:

Overhyped, Underappreciated; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 30, 2016.



See more usage examples of “Many people argue that Mr Abe’s monetary and fiscal stimulus has served only as an analgesic, masking the need for radical structural reform.”Overhyped, Underappreciated;(London, UK); Jul 30, 2016.See more usage examples of analgesic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The hands that help are better far / Than lips that pray. / Love is the ever gleaming star / That leads the way, / That shines, not on vague worlds of bliss, / But on a paradise in this. -Robert Green Ingersoll, lawyer and orator (11 Aug 1833-1899)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



