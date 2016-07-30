  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 11, 2017
This week’s theme
Words related to medicine

This week’s words
antitussive
aperient
emetic
diuretic
analgesic

Le Pain
Photo: me.me
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

analgesic

PRONUNCIATION:
(an-uhl-JEE-zik, -sik)

MEANING:
adjective: Reducing or eliminating pain.
noun: Something that reduces or relieves pain.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin analgesia (absence of pain), from Greek analgesia, from an- (not) + algos (pain). Earliest documented use: 1852.

USAGE:
“Many people argue that Mr Abe’s monetary and fiscal stimulus has served only as an analgesic, masking the need for radical structural reform.”
Overhyped, Underappreciated; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 30, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The hands that help are better far / Than lips that pray. / Love is the ever gleaming star / That leads the way, / That shines, not on vague worlds of bliss, / But on a paradise in this. -Robert Green Ingersoll, lawyer and orator (11 Aug 1833-1899)

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

