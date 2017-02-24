|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 9, 2017This week’s theme
Words related to medicine
This week’s words
aperient
emetic
Miracle of Marco Spagnolo (detail)
Art: Giorgio Bonola (c. 1657-1700)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
emetic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Causing vomiting.
noun: Something that causes vomiting.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin emeticus, from Greek emetikos, from emetos (vomiting), from emein (to vomit). Earliest documented use: 1658.
USAGE:
“While Trump is our emetic, he’s the rest of the world’s smelling salts. Some key countries around the world are already coming to their senses about the threat of dangerous populists.”
John Feffer; Trump Provokes Global Backlash; HuffPost (Washington, DC); Feb 24, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A writer is, after all, only half his book. The other half is the reader and from the reader the writer learns. -P.L. Travers, author, creator of the "Mary Poppins" series (9 Aug 1899-1996)
|
