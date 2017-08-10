|
Aug 10, 2017This week’s theme
Words related to medicine
This week’s words
aperient
emetic
diuretic
“I lost 10 pounds during that last thaw ... but it was all water weight.”
Cartoon: Chris Wildt
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
diuretic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Causing an increased production of urine.
noun: A substance that causes such an increase.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin diureticus, from Greek diouretikos, from diourein (to urinate), from dia- (across) + ourein (urinate), from ouron (urine). Earliest documented use: 1400.
USAGE:
“Once the diuretics kicked in, Mary Bliss talked and cried and peed and kept drinking all of Katharine’s expensive bottled water.”
Mary Kay Andrews; Little Bitty Lies; Perennial; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. -Herbert Hoover, 31st US president (10 Aug 1874-1964)
