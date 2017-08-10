

“I lost 10 pounds during that last thaw ... but it was all water weight.” Cartoon: Chris Wildt Words related to medicine A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



diuretic PRONUNCIATION: (dy-uh-RET-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Causing an increased production of urine.

noun: A substance that causes such an increase.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin diureticus, from Greek diouretikos, from diourein (to urinate), from dia- (across) + ourein (urinate), from ouron (urine). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:

Mary Kay Andrews; Little Bitty Lies; Perennial; 2004.



See more usage examples of “Once the diuretics kicked in, Mary Bliss talked and cried and peed and kept drinking all of Katharine’s expensive bottled water.”Mary Kay Andrews;; Perennial; 2004.See more usage examples of diuretic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

