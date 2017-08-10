  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 10, 2017
This week’s theme
Words related to medicine

This week’s words
antitussive
aperient
emetic
diuretic
diuretic cartoon
“I lost 10 pounds during that last thaw ... but it was all water weight.”
Cartoon: Chris Wildt
with Anu Garg

diuretic

PRONUNCIATION:
(dy-uh-RET-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Causing an increased production of urine.
noun: A substance that causes such an increase.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin diureticus, from Greek diouretikos, from diourein (to urinate), from dia- (across) + ourein (urinate), from ouron (urine). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:
“Once the diuretics kicked in, Mary Bliss talked and cried and peed and kept drinking all of Katharine’s expensive bottled water.”
Mary Kay Andrews; Little Bitty Lies; Perennial; 2004.

See more usage examples of diuretic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. -Herbert Hoover, 31st US president (10 Aug 1874-1964)

