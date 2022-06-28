|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 28, 2022This week’s theme
Words originating in the hand
This week’s words
openhanded
Openhanded
Backhanded
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
openhanded
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Generous; liberal.
2. Delivered with an open hand, as a blow.
ETYMOLOGY:
The figurative meaning alludes to someone giving money or other things away with an open hand. Earliest documented use: 1593. Some opposite terms are clutchfist, ironfisted, and hardfisted.
USAGE:
“[Adam McKay] was generous with his own mind, in the way that newly rich people are often openhanded with money, as they know they can always get more.”
Michael Lewis; Big Short, Big Screen; Vanity Fair (New York); Holiday 2015-2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)
