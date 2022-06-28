

openhanded PRONUNCIATION: (oh-puhn-HAN-duhd)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Generous; liberal.

2. Delivered with an open hand, as a blow.

ETYMOLOGY: The figurative meaning alludes to someone giving money or other things away with an open hand. Earliest documented use: 1593. Some opposite terms are clutchfist ironfisted , and hardfisted

USAGE:

Michael Lewis; Big Short, Big Screen; Vanity Fair (New York); Holiday 2015-2016.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)





