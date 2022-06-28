  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 28, 2022
Words originating in the hand

This week’s words
with Anu Garg

openhanded

PRONUNCIATION:
(oh-puhn-HAN-duhd)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Generous; liberal.
2. Delivered with an open hand, as a blow.

ETYMOLOGY:
The figurative meaning alludes to someone giving money or other things away with an open hand. Earliest documented use: 1593. Some opposite terms are clutchfist, ironfisted, and hardfisted.

USAGE:
“[Adam McKay] was generous with his own mind, in the way that newly rich people are often openhanded with money, as they know they can always get more.”
Michael Lewis; Big Short, Big Screen; Vanity Fair (New York); Holiday 2015-2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)

