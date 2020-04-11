|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 30, 2022This week’s theme
Words originating in the hand
This week’s words
openhanded
light-fingered
thumbsucker
“Treatment Kit to Stop Finger Sucking”
But it lets you write, so you can still crank out a thumbsucker?
Photo: Amazon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
thumbsucker
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Someone who likes to suck their thumb.
2. A journalistic piece that deals with the background and interpretation of events instead of hard news.
ETYMOLOGY:
Why thumbsucker for such a piece of writing? It has been explained as something that a journalist writes after sucking their thumb for a while instead of going out there and covering hard news. Another interpretation is that such a piece provides background and interpretation of an event as a way to comfort the reader. It’s also called news analysis or a think piece. Earliest documented use: 1891.
USAGE:
“On the day the twin towers fell, after watching the carnage unfold on TV for most of the morning, I drove into work and, seized with the significance of the moment, composed an epic thumbsucker on How Our World Had Changed.”
Andrew Coyne; This Changes Everything, Unless It Doesn’t; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 11, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In a room where people unanimously maintain a conspiracy of silence, one word of truth sounds like a pistol shot. -Czeslaw Milosz, poet and novelist (30 Jun 1911-2004)
