thumbsucker PRONUNCIATION: (THUHM-suhk-uhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. Someone who likes to suck their thumb.

2. A journalistic piece that deals with the background and interpretation of events instead of hard news.

ETYMOLOGY: Why thumbsucker for such a piece of writing? It has been explained as something that a journalist writes after sucking their thumb for a while instead of going out there and covering hard news. Another interpretation is that such a piece provides background and interpretation of an event as a way to comfort the reader. It’s also called news analysis or a think piece. Earliest documented use: 1891.

USAGE: “On the day the twin towers fell, after watching the carnage unfold on TV for most of the morning, I drove into work and, seized with the significance of the moment, composed an epic thumbsucker on How Our World Had Changed.”

Andrew Coyne; This Changes Everything, Unless It Doesn’t; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 11, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In a room where people unanimously maintain a conspiracy of silence, one word of truth sounds like a pistol shot. -Czeslaw Milosz, poet and novelist (30 Jun 1911-2004)





