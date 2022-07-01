

Jul 1, 2022 This week’s theme

Words originating in the hand



This week’s words

mainpast

openhanded

light-fingered

thumbsucker

southpaw



southpaw PRONUNCIATION: (SOUTH-paw)

MEANING: noun: A left-handed person.

adjective: Left-handed.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1813.

NOTES: The term is especially common in baseball to describe a left-handed pitcher and in boxing to describe a boxer who uses the left hand for the most powerful punches, but what’s the origin of the term? According to popular belief, the term originated in baseball: the diamond was placed so the batter faces east and avoids the afternoon sun. A left-handed pitcher facing the batter would thus have the left hand to the south. The only problem with this is that the earliest citation of the term doesn’t involve baseball or any other sports.

USAGE:

Kat Savage; For Now; CreateSpace; 2018.



See more usage examples of “Are you right-handed or southpaw?”Kat Savage;; CreateSpace; 2018.See more usage examples of southpaw in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is almost impossible to carry the torch of truth through a crowd without singeing somebody's beard. -Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, scientist and philosopher (1 Jul 1742-1799)





