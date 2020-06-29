

Jun 29, 2020 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

onymous



Words coined after metals



We coin new words. We borrow them from other languages. We extend existing words: we took the verb explore (earliest documented use: 1585) and made the noun explorer (earliest documented use: 1685) from it. These are some of the ways the word stock grows.



There’s another, a backward way, too.



Back-formation! In the above example we added the suffix -er (denoting a person who does something) to explore to come up with explorer. Sometimes we remove a part from an existing word to make a new word. This is what this week’s words do. onymous PRONUNCIATION: (AHN-uh-muhs)

MEANING: adjective: Bearing the author’s name; named.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from Latin anonymus, from Greek anonymus, from an- (not) + onyma (name). Earliest documented use: 1775. Anonymous is from 1601.

USAGE:

Arthur Phillips; The Egyptologist; Random House; 2004.



"And there, on a raised and ornate table ... the king's writings, undeniably onymous at last."
Arthur Phillips; The Egyptologist; Random House; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Transport of the mails, transport of the human voice, transport of flickering pictures -- in this century, as in others, our highest accomplishments still have the single aim of bringing men together. -Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author and aviator (29 Jun 1900-1944)





