Jul 1, 2020This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
swashbuckle
zig
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
zig
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A sharp turn or angle in a zigzag course.
verb intr.: To make a sharp turn.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from zigzag, from French zigzag, from ziczac, from German Zickzack (zigzag), perhaps a reduplication of Zacke (peak, tooth, or nail). Earliest documented use: 1969. Zigzag is from 1712.
USAGE:
“The state senator ... zigged to the right in order to appeal to primary voters, pledging to abolish the Department of Education and the Environmental Protection Agency.”
Ben Jacobs; Sarah Palin’s Hog Castrating Clone May Cost GOP Iowa’s Senate Seat if She Wins Primary; The Daily Beast (New York); Jun 3, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The American who first discovered Columbus made a bad discovery. -Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, scientist and philosopher (1 Jul 1742-1799)
