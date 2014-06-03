

zig PRONUNCIATION: (zig)

MEANING: noun: A sharp turn or angle in a zigzag course.

verb intr.: To make a sharp turn.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from zigzag, from French zigzag, from ziczac, from German Zickzack (zigzag), perhaps a reduplication of Zacke (peak, tooth, or nail). Earliest documented use: 1969. Zigzag is from 1712.

USAGE: “The state senator ... zigged to the right in order to appeal to primary voters, pledging to abolish the Department of Education and the Environmental Protection Agency.”

Ben Jacobs; Sarah Palin’s Hog Castrating Clone May Cost GOP Iowa’s Senate Seat if She Wins Primary; The Daily Beast (New York); Jun 3, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The American who first discovered Columbus made a bad discovery. -Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, scientist and philosopher (1 Jul 1742-1799)





