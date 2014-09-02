|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 3, 2020This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
onymous
swashbuckle
zig
rort
couth
couth
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Cultured; refined; sophisticated.
noun: Refinement; sophistication.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from uncouth, from Old English uncuth (unknown), from un- (not) + cuth (known), past participle of cunnan (to know, to be able). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gno- (to know), which also gave us know, recognize, acquaint, ignore, diagnosis, notice, normal, anagnorisis, prosopagnosia, agnosia , cognize, gnomon, kenning, and unco. Earliest documented use: 1896. Uncouth is from 1732.
USAGE:
“In public life, brassy, unclassy, light on couth. In private life, elegant home, antiques, Tiffany dinner service.”
Cindy Adams; You Can’t Find a Better Lady; New York Post; Sep 2, 2014.
See more usage examples of couth in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A book must be an axe for the frozen sea inside of us. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924)
|
