Jul 3, 2020

Back-formations



This week’s words

onymous

swashbuckle

zig

rort

couth



couth PRONUNCIATION: (kooth)

MEANING: adjective: Cultured; refined; sophisticated.

noun: Refinement; sophistication.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from uncouth, from Old English uncuth (unknown), from un- (not) + cuth (known), past participle of cunnan (to know, to be able). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gno- (to know), which also gave us know, recognize, acquaint, ignore, diagnosis, notice, normal, anagnorisis, kenning, and unco. Earliest documented use: 1896. Uncouth is from 1732.

USAGE:

Cindy Adams; You Can't Find a Better Lady; New York Post; Sep 2, 2014.



"In public life, brassy, unclassy, light on couth. In private life, elegant home, antiques, Tiffany dinner service." Cindy Adams; You Can't Find a Better Lady; New York Post; Sep 2, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A book must be an axe for the frozen sea inside of us. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924)





