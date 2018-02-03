

Jun 30, 2020 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

onymous

swashbuckle



Photo: Josh Davis Back-formations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



swashbuckle PRONUNCIATION: (SWASH-buhkl)

MEANING: verb intr.: To swagger, bluster, behave recklessly, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from swashbuckler (one who makes a noise by striking a sword on a shield), from swash (of imitative origin) + buckler (a small round shield), from boucle (a boss on a shield), from Latin buccula, diminutive of bucca (cheek). Earliest documented use: 1897. Swashbuckler is from 1560.

USAGE: “Ever since DNA was first used in 1986 to catch a killer, it’s swashbuckled its way through society as an almost infallible weapon of truth: convicting the guilty, freeing the innocent, revealing bloodlines, paternity, and identity.”

Carolyn Abraham; Unravelling the Canadian Gene Machine; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Feb 3, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Not that I want to be a god or a hero. Just to change into a tree, grow for ages, not hurt anyone. -Czeslaw Milosz, poet and novelist (30 Jun 1911-2004)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate