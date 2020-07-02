|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 2, 2020This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
swashbuckle
zig
rort
Spread the Magic
The magic of words
Send a gift subscription. It’s free.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rort
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A fraudulent scheme or practice.
2. A wild party.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from rorty (boisterous, lively, jolly), of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1926. Rorty is from 1868.
USAGE:
“What a rort -- being paid to swim in a private session!”
Euan Mitchell; Feral Tracks; OverDog Press; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We must dissent from the fear, the hatred, and the mistrust. We must dissent from a nation that buried its head in the sand waiting in vain for the needs of its poor, its elderly, and its sick to disappear and just blow away. We must dissent from a government that has left its young without jobs, education, or hope. We must dissent from the poverty of vision and timeless absence of moral leadership. We must dissent, because America can do better, because America has no choice but to do better. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (2 Jul 1908-1993)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith