

Jul 2, 2020 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

onymous

swashbuckle

zig

rort



Spread the Magic

The magic of words

Back-formationsThe magic of words Send a gift subscription . It’s free. A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rort PRONUNCIATION: (rort)

MEANING: noun:

1. A fraudulent scheme or practice.

2. A wild party.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from rorty (boisterous, lively, jolly), of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1926. Rorty is from 1868.

USAGE: “What a rort -- being paid to swim in a private session!”

Euan Mitchell; Feral Tracks; OverDog Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We must dissent from the fear, the hatred, and the mistrust. We must dissent from a nation that buried its head in the sand waiting in vain for the needs of its poor, its elderly, and its sick to disappear and just blow away. We must dissent from a government that has left its young without jobs, education, or hope. We must dissent from the poverty of vision and timeless absence of moral leadership. We must dissent, because America can do better, because America has no choice but to do better. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (2 Jul 1908-1993)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate