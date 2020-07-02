  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 2, 2020
This week’s theme
Back-formations

This week’s words
onymous
swashbuckle
zig
rort
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rort

PRONUNCIATION:
(rort)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A fraudulent scheme or practice.
2. A wild party.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from rorty (boisterous, lively, jolly), of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1926. Rorty is from 1868.

USAGE:
“What a rort -- being paid to swim in a private session!”
Euan Mitchell; Feral Tracks; OverDog Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We must dissent from the fear, the hatred, and the mistrust. We must dissent from a nation that buried its head in the sand waiting in vain for the needs of its poor, its elderly, and its sick to disappear and just blow away. We must dissent from a government that has left its young without jobs, education, or hope. We must dissent from the poverty of vision and timeless absence of moral leadership. We must dissent, because America can do better, because America has no choice but to do better. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (2 Jul 1908-1993)

