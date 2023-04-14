

Apr 14, 2023 This week's theme

Words about words



This week's words

anastrophe

auxesis

apothegm

anacronym

"Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone." ~Emerson A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



merismus PRONUNCIATION: (muh-RIZ-muhs)

MEANING: noun: Describing the whole of something by specifying its two extremes, such as contrasting or complementary parts.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek merismos (division), from merizein (to divide). Earliest documented use: 1589.

NOTES:

When someone says “head to toe” it’s obvious that it includes everything in between, but in merismus you could just say head and toe to mean the same. Just specifying the extremes implies the whole. If you search high and low, it means you searched the whole: high, low, and in between. Two related terms are Merismus is also known as merism. When someone says you have to accept the good as well as the bad, they are saying that you have to accept the whole.When someone says “headtoe” it’s obvious that it includes everything in between, but in merismus you could just say headtoe to mean the same. Just specifying the extremes implies the whole. If you search high and low, it means you searched the whole: high, low, and in between. Two related terms are synecdoche and metonymy

USAGE: “Anderson argues that the terms ‘good and evil’ may be a merismus which refers to all of the law.”

Virginia Miller; A King and a Fool?; Brill; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Civilizations in decline are consistently characterised by a tendency towards standardization and uniformity. -Arnold Toynbee, historian (14 Apr 1889-1975)





