A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



auxesis PRONUNCIATION: (og-ZEE-sis, ok-SEE-)

MEANING: noun:

1. An overstatement or hyperbole, especially when arranged in a sequence of increasing intensity.

2. Growth resulting from the increase in the size of a cell (as opposed to from cell division, which is known as merisis).

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin auxesis, from Greek auxesis (growth), from auxein (to increase or grow). Earliest documented use: 1577.

USAGE:

Lindsey Davis; Master and God; St. Martin’s Press; 2012.



"[Lucilla] had seen Gaius Vinius in his worst light. Petty, peremptory, authoritarian, unrealistic, self-centered, and vain. ... Nemurus would have called it hyperbolic auxesis. Vinius would have called that crap."
Lindsey Davis; Master and God; St. Martin's Press; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man has to live with himself, and he should see to it that he always has good company. -Charles Evans Hughes, jurist (11 Apr 1862-1948)





