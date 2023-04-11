|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 11, 2023This week’s theme
Words about words
This week’s words
auxesis
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
auxesis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An overstatement or hyperbole, especially when arranged in a sequence of increasing intensity.
2. Growth resulting from the increase in the size of a cell (as opposed to from cell division, which is known as merisis).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin auxesis, from Greek auxesis (growth), from auxein (to increase or grow). Earliest documented use: 1577.
USAGE:
“[Lucilla] had seen Gaius Vinius in his worst light. Petty, peremptory, authoritarian, unrealistic, self-centered, and vain. ... Nemurus would have called it hyperbolic auxesis. Vinius would have called that crap.”
Lindsey Davis; Master and God; St. Martin’s Press; 2012.
See more usage examples of auxesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man has to live with himself, and he should see to it that he always has good company. -Charles Evans Hughes, jurist (11 Apr 1862-1948)
