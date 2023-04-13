

anacronym PRONUNCIATION: (an-AK-ruh-nim)

MEANING: noun: An acronym or abbreviation whose expansion is not widely known.

ETYMOLOGY: Either a blend of anachronism + acronym, or from an- (not) + acronym. The word acronym is from Greek acro- (height, tip) + -nym (word, name). Earliest documented use: 1963.

NOTES: As an acronym becomes an everyday word, it typically loses its uppercase form, for example, laser or radar. People use the word unaware that it’s an acronym:

laser = light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation

radar = radio detection and ranging

The word is also used for acronyms known within a small group.

USAGE: “‘Rats,’ said Tony.

‘What did I hear? Who said that’ The sergeant demanded.

‘R.A.T.S.’ Tony said. ‘Roll and Triage Session, it’s an anacronym.’

Robert Franklin Jackson; The Blues of Portsmouth P.D.; Xlibris; 2019.



“I use the anacronym BAD for her kind. Beautiful And Deadly.”

Ebony Olson; Protective Instinct; Eb&Muse; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Protesting is an act of love. It is born of a deeply held conviction that the world can be a better, kinder place. Saying "no" to injustice is the ultimate declaration of hope. -Amy Goodman, investigative journalist, columnist, and author (b. 13 Apr 1957)





