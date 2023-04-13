  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 13, 2023
This week’s theme
Words about words

This week’s words
anastrophe
auxesis
apothegm
anacronym
anacronym
Photo: Lisa Beebe
Then there is:
FCUK (French Connection UK)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

anacronym

PRONUNCIATION:
(an-AK-ruh-nim)

MEANING:
noun: An acronym or abbreviation whose expansion is not widely known.

ETYMOLOGY:
Either a blend of anachronism + acronym, or from an- (not) + acronym. The word acronym is from Greek acro- (height, tip) + -nym (word, name). Earliest documented use: 1963.

NOTES:
As an acronym becomes an everyday word, it typically loses its uppercase form, for example, laser or radar. People use the word unaware that it’s an acronym:
laser = light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation
radar = radio detection and ranging
The word is also used for acronyms known within a small group.

USAGE:
“‘Rats,’ said Tony.
‘What did I hear? Who said that’ The sergeant demanded.
‘R.A.T.S.’ Tony said. ‘Roll and Triage Session, it’s an anacronym.’
Robert Franklin Jackson; The Blues of Portsmouth P.D.; Xlibris; 2019.

“I use the anacronym BAD for her kind. Beautiful And Deadly.”
Ebony Olson; Protective Instinct; Eb&Muse; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Protesting is an act of love. It is born of a deeply held conviction that the world can be a better, kinder place. Saying "no" to injustice is the ultimate declaration of hope. -Amy Goodman, investigative journalist, columnist, and author (b. 13 Apr 1957)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith