Apr 13, 2023This week’s theme
Words about words
This week’s words
auxesis
apothegm
anacronym
Photo: Lisa Beebe
Then there is:
FCUK (French Connection UK)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
anacronym
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An acronym or abbreviation whose expansion is not widely known.
ETYMOLOGY:
Either a blend of anachronism + acronym, or from an- (not) + acronym. The word acronym is from Greek acro- (height, tip) + -nym (word, name). Earliest documented use: 1963.
NOTES:
As an acronym becomes an everyday word, it typically loses its uppercase form, for example, laser or radar. People use the word unaware that it’s an acronym:
laser = light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation
radar = radio detection and ranging
The word is also used for acronyms known within a small group.
USAGE:
“‘Rats,’ said Tony.
‘What did I hear? Who said that’ The sergeant demanded.
‘R.A.T.S.’ Tony said. ‘Roll and Triage Session, it’s an anacronym.’
Robert Franklin Jackson; The Blues of Portsmouth P.D.; Xlibris; 2019.
“I use the anacronym BAD for her kind. Beautiful And Deadly.”
Ebony Olson; Protective Instinct; Eb&Muse; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Protesting is an act of love. It is born of a deeply held conviction that the world can be a better, kinder place. Saying "no" to injustice is the ultimate declaration of hope. -Amy Goodman, investigative journalist, columnist, and author (b. 13 Apr 1957)
|
