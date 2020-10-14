

Oct 14, 2020

metonymy PRONUNCIATION: (muh-TAHN-uh-mee)

MEANING: noun: A figure of speech in which someone or something is referred to by the name of something associated.

For example, the use of the word crown to refer to monarchy.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin metonymia, from Greek metonymia (change of name), from meta- (after, beyond) + onama (name). Ultimately from the Indo-European root no-men- (name) which also gave us name, anonymous, noun, synonym, eponym, renown, nominate, misnomer, moniker, and ignominy. Earliest documented use: 1553.

NOTES: eyeballs to refer to viewers or website visitors. In metaphor, the substitution is based on analogy, in metonym on association. When a part is used to refer to the whole, it is synecdoche . For example, the use of the wordto refer toor. In metaphor, the substitution is based on analogy, in metonym on association.

Siri Hustvedt; What I Loved; Henry Holt; 2004.



"Before I mailed the letters to Violet in Paris, I xeroxed them and put the copies in my drawer. ... I keep the letters as objects, charmed by their various metonymies."
Siri Hustvedt; What I Loved; Henry Holt; 2004.

The world is mud-luscious and puddle-wonderful. -E.E. Cummings, poet (14 Oct 1894-1962)





