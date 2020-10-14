|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 14, 2020This week’s theme
Words about words and language
This week’s words
basilect
metonymy
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
metonymy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A figure of speech in which someone or something is referred to by the name of something associated.
For example, the use of the word crown to refer to monarchy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin metonymia, from Greek metonymia (change of name), from meta- (after, beyond) + onama (name). Ultimately from the Indo-European root no-men- (name) which also gave us name, anonymous, noun, synonym, eponym, renown, nominate, misnomer, moniker, and ignominy. Earliest documented use: 1553.
NOTES:
When a part is used to refer to the whole, it is synecdoche. For example, the use of the word eyeballs to refer to viewers or website visitors. In metaphor, the substitution is based on analogy, in metonym on association.
USAGE:
“Before I mailed the letters to Violet in Paris, I xeroxed them and put the copies in my drawer. ... I keep the letters as objects, charmed by their various metonymies.”
Siri Hustvedt; What I Loved; Henry Holt; 2004.
See more usage examples of metonymy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is mud-luscious and puddle-wonderful. -E.E. Cummings, poet (14 Oct 1894-1962)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith