Oct 15, 2020 This week’s theme

Words about words and language



This week’s words

endonym

basilect

metonymy

homeoteleuton



Words about words and language A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



homeoteleuton PRONUNCIATION: (ho-mee-o-TEL-yuh-ton)

MEANING: noun: A repetition of the same or similar endings in a sequence of words.

ETYMOLOGY: From homeo- (similar) from Greek homoio + -teleutos, from teleute (end). Earliest documented use: 1592.

NOTES: The word also refers to a form of scribal error where a copyist’s eye skips to a word with the same ending one or more lines below where they were.

USAGE: “Fittingly, the poem rhymes abab, although the ‘b’ rhyme in the first stanza is more homeoteleuton than true rhyme.”

Al Benthall; Worlds of Eye and Ear in the Poems of William Harmon; The Mississippi Quarterly; Jan 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One will rarely err if extreme actions be ascribed to vanity, ordinary actions to habit, and mean actions to fear. -Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)





