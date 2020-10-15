|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 15, 2020
Words about words and language
This week’s words
basilect
metonymy
homeoteleuton
homeoteleuton
homeoteleuton
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A repetition of the same or similar endings in a sequence of words.
ETYMOLOGY:
From homeo- (similar) from Greek homoio + -teleutos, from teleute (end). Earliest documented use: 1592.
NOTES:
The word also refers to a form of scribal error where a copyist’s eye skips to a word with the same ending one or more lines below where they were.
USAGE:
“Fittingly, the poem rhymes abab, although the ‘b’ rhyme in the first stanza is more homeoteleuton than true rhyme.”
Al Benthall; Worlds of Eye and Ear in the Poems of William Harmon; The Mississippi Quarterly; Jan 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One will rarely err if extreme actions be ascribed to vanity, ordinary actions to habit, and mean actions to fear. -Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)
