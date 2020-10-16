|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 16, 2020This week’s theme
Words about words and language
This week’s words
endonym
basilect
metonymy
homeoteleuton
heterophemy
Many ways to read AWAD
o Email
o Web
o Twitter
o RSS feed
o Calendar
o Flickr
o Telegram
o On your own website
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
heterophemy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The use of a word different from the one intended.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hetero- (different) + pheme (speaking). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bha- (to speak), which also gave us fable, fairy, fate, fame, blame, confess, and infant (literally, one unable to speak), apophasis (allusion to something by denying it will be said), confabulate, and ineffable. Earliest documented use: 1875.
USAGE:
“In effect, Hyacinth’s nervousness results in a classic case of heterophemy: his disrupted mental condition leads him ‘to speak without thinking’.”
Gavin Jones; Strange Talk; University of California Press; 1999.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Truth, in matters of religion, is simply the opinion that has survived. -Oscar Wilde, writer (16 Oct 1854-1900)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith