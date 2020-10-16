A.Word.A.Day

heterophemy

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: The use of a word different from the one intended.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Greek hetero- (different) + pheme (speaking). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bha- (to speak), which also gave us fable, fairy, fate, fame, blame, confess, and infant (literally, one unable to speak), apophasis (allusion to something by denying it will be said), confabulate , and ineffable . Earliest documented use: 1875.

USAGE:

“In effect, Hyacinth’s nervousness results in a classic case of heterophemy: his disrupted mental condition leads him ‘to speak without thinking’.”

Gavin Jones; Strange Talk; University of California Press; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: